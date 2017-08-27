App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 24, 2017 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eris Lifesciences; target of Rs 730: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Eris Lifesciences has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated 23 August 2017.

Buy Eris Lifesciences; target of Rs 730: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Eris Lifesciences

Eris has a unique positioning in the India Pharma market. It is 100% into domestic formulations and the 2nd fastest growing (22% CAGR % over FY13-17) among the top 35 pharma companies in India. Eris is ranked 32nd despite being a relatively new entrant (established in 2007). Its key focus is on high growth high margin chronic segment (65.6% of revenue vs. 52% in FY13) – its strategy to create strong prescription-led brands ensures higher MR^ productivity and continues to drive operating leverage. Given strong FCF generating business model and net cash, we expect M&A in its therapeutic gaps to add to the above industry growth expected in its base business.

Outlook

we initiate coverage with BUY and TP of Rs 730 (24xFY19EPS). At CMP ,the stock trades at 24x FY 1 8E EPS of Rs 24.3 and 19.4x FY19E EPS of Rs 30.4.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Eris Lifesciences #Recommendations

