you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 225: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Equitas Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 225: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Equitas Holdings


In Q4FY17, Equitas Holdings’ (Equitas) MFI business was soft owing to tough operating environment and management’s conservative stance as reflected in a) conservative NPL recognition of INR 582mn and consequent provision for same, and b) slowdown in disbursements (AUM down 7% QoQ), in line with its strategy to prune MFI proportion to <30% by FY18 (currently 46%; 54% a year ago).


Outlook


Though investments in building franchise will suppress near‐term RoE, benefits will accrue FY19 onwards and successful execution will further enhance confidence, leading to valuation re‐rating. Maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Equitas Holdings #Recommendations

