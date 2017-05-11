Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 225: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Equitas Holdings

In Q4FY17, Equitas Holdings’ (Equitas) MFI business was soft owing to tough operating environment and management’s conservative stance as reflected in a) conservative NPL recognition of INR 582mn and consequent provision for same, and b) slowdown in disbursements (AUM down 7% QoQ), in line with its strategy to prune MFI proportion to <30% by FY18 (currently 46%; 54% a year ago).

Outlook

Though investments in building franchise will suppress near‐term RoE, benefits will accrue FY19 onwards and successful execution will further enhance confidence, leading to valuation re‐rating. Maintain ‘BUY’.

