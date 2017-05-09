Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Equitas Holdings

In a quarter marred by uncertainty over the MFI portfolio, Equitas’ PAT fell 85% YoY/QoQ to INR69m (82% miss). Flat AUM QoQ, interest reversal on MFI loans (INR 38m) and a decline in high-yielding loans led to net interest income miss of 7% (-4% QoQ, but +30% YoY). NIM contracted 70bp/140bp QoQ/YoY to 9.8%, and high-yielding MFI AUM (50% of AUM as of 3Q) declined 7% QoQ.

Outlook

We expect near-term recalibration of the growth strategy to yield positive results over medium-to-long term. Fast paced liability branch set-up, a strong BC reach and a large captive MFI customer base will enable it to recalibrate the liability side, lowering CoF and growing cross-sell and fee income. Maintain Buy with TP of INR 210.

