you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Equitas Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated May 08, 2017.

Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 210: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Equitas Holdings


In a quarter marred by uncertainty over the MFI portfolio, Equitas’ PAT fell 85% YoY/QoQ to INR69m (82% miss). Flat AUM QoQ, interest reversal on MFI loans (INR 38m) and a decline in high-yielding loans led to net interest income miss of 7% (-4% QoQ, but +30% YoY). NIM contracted 70bp/140bp QoQ/YoY to 9.8%, and high-yielding MFI AUM (50% of AUM as of 3Q) declined 7% QoQ.


Outlook


We expect near-term recalibration of the growth strategy to yield positive results over medium-to-long term. Fast paced liability branch set-up, a strong BC reach and a large captive MFI customer base will enable it to recalibrate the liability side, lowering CoF and growing cross-sell and fee income. Maintain Buy with TP of INR 210.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Equitas Holdings #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

