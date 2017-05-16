App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 16, 2017 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 190: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Equitas Holdings has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Buy Equitas Holdings; target of Rs 190: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Equitas Holdings


Q4FY17 was subdued due to moderation in AUM growth, significant decline in margin and further deterioration in headline asset quality. Additionally, higher operating expenses (due to opening of liability branches) & accelerated provisions (for impaired MFI portfolio) led to much lower-than-expected PAT of Rs 69 mn (down 85% YoY).


Outlook


We cut earnings for FY18E and FY19E by 9%/3% to factor in potential write-offs and cautious growth and, value Equitas at 2.5x FY19E P/ABV to arrive at a TP of Rs 190 (18% upside from CMP). At CMP, Equitas trades at 2.3x/2.1x FY18/19E P/ABV of Rs 69/Rs 76 respectively.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Equitas Holdings #Recommendations

