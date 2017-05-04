Buy EPC Industrie; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on EPC Industrie

Micro irrigation system (MIS) is essentially an irrigation technique wherein a regulated quantum of water is applied to the most critical part of the plant i.e. roots. The benefits of MIS vis-à-vis traditional method of irrigation include: increase in crop yield (20-30%) and savings of labour (30-50%), water (30-40%) & power (20-40%).

Outlook

We value EPC at Rs 210, i.e. 2.0x MCap/sales on FY19E sales of Rs 288 crore. Per se, EPC is a rare play on the MIS theme that can create wealth from a three to five year perspective, given the trajectory of farmer awareness on MIS & subsequent capitalisation of opportunity by EPC.

