May 04, 2017 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy EPC Industrie; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on EPC Industrie has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 210 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy EPC Industrie; target of Rs 210: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on EPC Industrie


Micro irrigation system (MIS) is essentially an irrigation technique wherein a regulated quantum of water is applied to the most critical part of the plant i.e. roots. The benefits of MIS vis-à-vis traditional method of irrigation include: increase in crop yield (20-30%) and savings of labour (30-50%), water (30-40%) & power (20-40%).


Outlook


We value EPC at Rs 210, i.e. 2.0x MCap/sales on FY19E sales of Rs 288 crore. Per se, EPC is a rare play on the MIS theme that can create wealth from a three to five year perspective, given the trajectory of farmer awareness on MIS & subsequent capitalisation of opportunity by EPC.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #EPC Industrie #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

