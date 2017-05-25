App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2017 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Entertainment Network; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Entertainment Network has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated May 25, 2017.

Buy Entertainment Network; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Entertainment Network


ENIL is a leading player in the radio industry with a portfolio of 73 stations (including Phase III (batch I and II) stations & four Oye FM stations) (currently 49 stations operational). During the quarter, the legacy radio station revenues witnessed 2.7% YoY decline owing to the after-effects of demonetisation, which impacted companies across sectors.


Outlook


While the new channel launches in phase III are expected to pressurise margins in H1FY8E, a gradual recovery would be seen from H2FY18E onwards. The company’s focus on improving the profitability of the non-radio business is also heartening. Therefore, we upgrade the recommendation on ENIL to BUY with a DCF-based target price of Rs 860.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Entertainment Network #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.