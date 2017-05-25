Buy Entertainment Network; target of Rs 860: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Entertainment Network

ENIL is a leading player in the radio industry with a portfolio of 73 stations (including Phase III (batch I and II) stations & four Oye FM stations) (currently 49 stations operational). During the quarter, the legacy radio station revenues witnessed 2.7% YoY decline owing to the after-effects of demonetisation, which impacted companies across sectors.

Outlook

While the new channel launches in phase III are expected to pressurise margins in H1FY8E, a gradual recovery would be seen from H2FY18E onwards. The company’s focus on improving the profitability of the non-radio business is also heartening. Therefore, we upgrade the recommendation on ENIL to BUY with a DCF-based target price of Rs 860.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.