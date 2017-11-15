App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Engineers India; target of Rs 212: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities is bullish on Engineers India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 212 in its research report dated October 31, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities's research report on Engineers India


EIL Q2FY18 outperformed our estimate due to 1/ strong execution in PMC division; 2/ higher operating margin supported by operating leverage and 3/ provision write back (one off items) in the LST division (Lump Sum Turnkey Project). Order inflows grew substantially in the quarter led by PMC orders; current order backlog stands at Rs 88.1 Bn (highest level ever) implying three year revenue visibility.


Outlook


We reiterate our long term positive view on EIL; expect significant improvement in FY19 earnings driven by 1) improved execution in 2HFY18-FY19 2) improved margins on back of operating leverage. We increase FY19 earnings estimate to factor in pick up in ordering/execution in domestic business and improved margins driven by operating leverage; value EIL at per 26x FY19 core earnings and maintain BUY rating with revised target price of Rs 212 (Rs 182 earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Engineers India #Kotak Securities #Recommendations

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.