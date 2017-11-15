Buy Engineers India; target of Rs 212: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities's research report on Engineers India

EIL Q2FY18 outperformed our estimate due to 1/ strong execution in PMC division; 2/ higher operating margin supported by operating leverage and 3/ provision write back (one off items) in the LST division (Lump Sum Turnkey Project). Order inflows grew substantially in the quarter led by PMC orders; current order backlog stands at Rs 88.1 Bn (highest level ever) implying three year revenue visibility.

Outlook

We reiterate our long term positive view on EIL; expect significant improvement in FY19 earnings driven by 1) improved execution in 2HFY18-FY19 2) improved margins on back of operating leverage. We increase FY19 earnings estimate to factor in pick up in ordering/execution in domestic business and improved margins driven by operating leverage; value EIL at per 26x FY19 core earnings and maintain BUY rating with revised target price of Rs 212 (Rs 182 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.