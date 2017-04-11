App
Apr 11, 2017 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Engineers India; target of Rs 190: Way2wealth

Way2wealth is bullish on Engineers India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated April 11, 2017.

Way2wealth's report on Engineers India

After posting a high of around 169 during the concluding week of December, 2016; stock encountered decent profit booking and corrected towards 140. The level of 140 coincided with the 50% Fibonacci retracement joining from the bottom of 115.70 (weekly low of September 30, 2016) to the top of 169 (weekly high of December 30, 2016) along with the daily 89-EMA.

Outlook

Therefore, we recommend traders to buy this stock at current level of 154 with an upside price target of 190. Strict stop loss should be placed at 139.50 as any move below this level will negate our bullish view.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Engineers India #Recommendations #Way2Wealth

