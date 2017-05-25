App
May 25, 2017 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Engineers India; target of Rs 183: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Engineers India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 183 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Buy Engineers India; target of Rs 183: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Engineers India


Engineers India’s (ENGR) 4QFY17 results were in line with our estimates. Revenue grew 47% YoY on a low base, as execution started picking up in projects won in H1FY17. As guided by mgmt, provision write-backs continued (Rs 570mn in 4QFY17), leading to PMC/LSTK margins of 37.2/35.3% resp. Consequently, APAT for the quarter grew 101% YoY to Rs 850mn.


Outlook


Despite the buyback, the balance sheet would have Rs 23.6bn cash (FY19E), leading to zero-to-negative core capital employed, implying infinite RoIC. We reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 183/sh (25x FY19E core EPS + cash).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Engineers India #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

