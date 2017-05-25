Buy Engineers India; target of Rs 183: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on Engineers India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 183 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on Engineers India
Engineers India’s (ENGR) 4QFY17 results were in line with our estimates. Revenue grew 47% YoY on a low base, as execution started picking up in projects won in H1FY17. As guided by mgmt, provision write-backs continued (Rs 570mn in 4QFY17), leading to PMC/LSTK margins of 37.2/35.3% resp. Consequently, APAT for the quarter grew 101% YoY to Rs 850mn.
Outlook
Despite the buyback, the balance sheet would have Rs 23.6bn cash (FY19E), leading to zero-to-negative core capital employed, implying infinite RoIC. We reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 183/sh (25x FY19E core EPS + cash).
