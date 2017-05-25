Buy Engineers India; target of Rs 183: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Engineers India

Engineers India’s (ENGR) 4QFY17 results were in line with our estimates. Revenue grew 47% YoY on a low base, as execution started picking up in projects won in H1FY17. As guided by mgmt, provision write-backs continued (Rs 570mn in 4QFY17), leading to PMC/LSTK margins of 37.2/35.3% resp. Consequently, APAT for the quarter grew 101% YoY to Rs 850mn.

Outlook

Despite the buyback, the balance sheet would have Rs 23.6bn cash (FY19E), leading to zero-to-negative core capital employed, implying infinite RoIC. We reiterate BUY with a TP of Rs 183/sh (25x FY19E core EPS + cash).

