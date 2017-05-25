Buy Engineers India; target of Rs 182: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Engineers India

Engineers India (EIL) has announced a dividend of Rs 3 per share for the year (including interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share) for FY17. Despite healthy dividend payout and buyback (6.23% of total equity), EIL’s balance sheet continues to remain healthy with nil debt and cash balance of Rs 2700 crore.

Outlook

We believe that with a pick-up in execution of the large order book, EIL is likely to deliver accelerated sales and PAT CAGR of 29.5% and 26.3%, respectively, in FY17-19E. Accordingly, we value EIL at Rs 182 (unchanged target price) i.e. 24x P/E on FY19E EPS of Rs 7.7. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.