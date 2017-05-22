Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 953: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Endurance Technologies

Endurance Technologies’ (ETL) Q4 results were mixed as strong Europe margin (18.2%) offset subdued India margin (10.4%). India margin was impacted by plant consolidation and operating deleverage (H2FY17 volumes were lower for most OEMs vs. initial production plan). India revenue grew 4% YoY despite its largest customer (Bajaj Auto at 53% of India sales) seeing a production decline of 6% during the quarter.

Outlook

We roll forward to FY19 and increase our target EBITDA multiple a notch (from 12x to 13x) on seemingly trough Bajaj volumes and the huge ABS/CBS opportunity (10x current brake revenue). Reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs 953.

