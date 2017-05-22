App
May 22, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 953: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Endurance Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 953 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Endurance Technologies


Endurance Technologies’ (ETL) Q4 results were mixed as strong Europe margin (18.2%) offset subdued India margin (10.4%). India margin was impacted by plant consolidation and operating deleverage (H2FY17 volumes were lower for most OEMs vs. initial production plan). India revenue grew 4% YoY despite its largest customer (Bajaj Auto at 53% of India sales) seeing a production decline of 6% during the quarter.


Outlook


We roll forward to FY19 and increase our target EBITDA multiple a notch (from 12x to 13x) on seemingly trough Bajaj volumes and the huge ABS/CBS opportunity (10x current brake revenue). Reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs 953.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

