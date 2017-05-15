Buy Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 948: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Endurance Technologies

Consol. net sales grew 3.7% YoY to INR 13.6b (est. of INR 12.9b). Consol. EBITDA margin contracted 30bp YoY (-60bp QoQ) to 12.8% (est. of 13.3%), impacted by weaker India margins. In FY17, net sales grew by 6.6% and PAT rose 9.9% to INR 3.3b.

Outlook

However, material contribution of this would be reflected only FY20 onward. Hence, we now assign a higher P/E multiple at 25x FY19E (22.5x earlier; in line with peers like AMRJ, BHFC) due to higher visibility on growth drivers beyond FY19. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR 948.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.