App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 24, 2017 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Emmbi Industries; target of Rs 205: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Emmbi Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 205 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Buy Emmbi Industries; target of Rs 205: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Emmbi Industries


Emmbi started its journey in 1997 with the manufacture of plain vanilla FIBCs with application in handling of bulk commodities. Thereafter, along its journey till date, Emmbi has been making innovations in its product profile to suit changing market needs. In the FIBC range, it now manufactures FIBC, which are anti-corrosive, anti-carcinogenic, etc.


Outlook


With limited capex in FY17-19E and sustainable CFO of Rs 22 crore, we expect, debt to decline with consequent debt/equity expected to decline to 0.5x by FY19E. Return ratios are also healthy with FY19 RoE and RoCE expected at 18%. We value Emmbi at Rs 205, i.e. 18x P/E (0.7x PEG) on FY19E EPS of Rs 11.4. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Emmbi Industries #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.