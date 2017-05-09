App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Emami; target of Rs 1202: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Emami has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1202 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Buy Emami; target of Rs 1202: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Emami


Emami’s Q4FY17 revenue (fell 4.4% YoY), EBITDA (fell 4.7% YoY) and PAT (grew 1.5% YoY) came in line with our estimates. Domestic sales grew 3% YoY with volume dip of 1.5% YoY (grew 0.2% YoY in Q3FY17) impacted by trade disruption post DeMon, especially wholesale and rural where Emami has higher saliance.


Outlook


Going ahead, Emami’s growth will be led by ramp up in new launches and it remains key beneficiary of recovery in rural demand (rural contributes 50% to revenue). Maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

