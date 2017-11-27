App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 27, 2017 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy EID Parry; target of Rs 520: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on EID Parry has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated November 20, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on EID Parry


EID reported Q2 PAT of ~800 mn, flat YoY. Cane availability dropped 46% YoY leading to a cascading effect on production and sale of sugar and downstream products, mitigated to some extent by higher sugar realization (+10 YoY) and import of raw sugar. SS16-17 concluded with closing industry stock of 4 MT unevenly spread across country (South has shortage) – Opening stock of 7.7 MT, production at 20.3 MT, import at 0.5 MT, consumption at 24.5 MT.


Outlook


For FY18, EID expects 13-14% decline in cane crushed; average recovery of 10%. Sugar expected to be firm at Rs 37-37.5/ kg. We believe the stock will continue to rerate, as both Coromandel and sugar operations deliver. We reiterate BUY with a revised SOTP-based TP of Rs 520 (Rs 480 earlier).
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #EID Parry #Recommendations

