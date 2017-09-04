App
Sep 04, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 34,891: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 34,891 in its research report dated August 31, 2017

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 34,891: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Eicher Motors

Our recent meeting with Mr. Lalit Malik, CFO, Eicher Motors (EIM), reinforces our confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. Key takeaways for 2 wheelers (2W) are: a) demand outlook remains robust; b) EIM has sharpened focus on front end (customer experience, service, new catchment areas, etc). In the past 5 years, spotlight was on scaling up manufacturing; c) EIM has chalked out a focused and strategic exports approach based on learnings from past 3 years; d) in our view, chrome plating and pace of vendor scalability are key capacity bottlenecks; and e) management envisages adequate margin levers. Maintain ‘BUY’.

Outlook

We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR34,891 (30x core EPS (preferred band 25-35x), 17x VECV core EPS and INR2,576 cash per share).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Eicher Motors #Recommendations

