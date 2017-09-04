Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 34,891: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 34,891 in its research report dated August 31, 2017
Edelweiss' research report on Eicher Motors
Our recent meeting with Mr. Lalit Malik, CFO, Eicher Motors (EIM), reinforces our confidence in the company’s long-term prospects. Key takeaways for 2 wheelers (2W) are: a) demand outlook remains robust; b) EIM has sharpened focus on front end (customer experience, service, new catchment areas, etc). In the past 5 years, spotlight was on scaling up manufacturing; c) EIM has chalked out a focused and strategic exports approach based on learnings from past 3 years; d) in our view, chrome plating and pace of vendor scalability are key capacity bottlenecks; and e) management envisages adequate margin levers. Maintain ‘BUY’.
Outlook
We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR34,891 (30x core EPS (preferred band 25-35x), 17x VECV core EPS and INR2,576 cash per share).
