Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 31934: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors’ (EIM) 4QFY17 consolidated APAT at Rs 4.56bn (+27% YoY, +9% QoQ) beat estimates by 4%, led by VECV’s strong performance. VECV’s margins hit 8.2% (+370bps YoY, +129bps QoQ), led by operating leverage.

Outlook

VECV has gained significant market share, driven by the Pro-Series (delivers best in class RoCE for truckers) and has increased distribution and service footprint. We maintain BUY, with SOTP-based TP to Rs 31,934 (RE at 28x core FY19E EPS, VECV 9x EV/EBITDA on FY19E and 1.5x BV for Eicher-Polaris).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.