you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 11, 2017 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 30504: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 30504 in its research report dated May 10, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


Q4 results were largely in line. The main takeaway from the call was a sharp capacity ramp-up to meet expansion plans in India and overseas. FY18 production guidance of 825k implies a 24% YoY growth, which is 5-7% higher than the street’s estimates, but in line with our view (refer our last update).


Outlook


Our estimates are largely unchanged and we maintain BUY. EIM is a quality franchise with its growth story still intact. This will support itsrich valuation (the sole market grievance). Our TP of Rs 30,500 values the stock at 28x FY19E PE (at its typical 1x PEG).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Eicher Motors #Recommendations

