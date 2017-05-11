Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 30504: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Eicher Motors

Q4 results were largely in line. The main takeaway from the call was a sharp capacity ramp-up to meet expansion plans in India and overseas. FY18 production guidance of 825k implies a 24% YoY growth, which is 5-7% higher than the street’s estimates, but in line with our view (refer our last update).

Outlook

Our estimates are largely unchanged and we maintain BUY. EIM is a quality franchise with its growth story still intact. This will support itsrich valuation (the sole market grievance). Our TP of Rs 30,500 values the stock at 28x FY19E PE (at its typical 1x PEG).

