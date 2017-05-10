App
May 10, 2017 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 30500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 30500 in its research report dated May 09, 2017.

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 30500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors


Eicher Motors reported its Q4FY17 numbers, with the topline and bottomline below our estimates while EBITDA margins were in line with our estimates. Post adoption of Ind-AS, VECV, considered a subsidiary under Indian GAAP, is now a joint controlled entity. Hence, it was consolidated under the equity method.


Outlook


We ascribe a multiple of 28x FY19E EPS for RE, VECV at 10x FY17E EV/EBITDA, respectively, to arrive at an SOTP target price of Rs 30500. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock with an upside potential of 13%.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

