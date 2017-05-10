Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 30500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Eicher Motors

Eicher Motors reported its Q4FY17 numbers, with the topline and bottomline below our estimates while EBITDA margins were in line with our estimates. Post adoption of Ind-AS, VECV, considered a subsidiary under Indian GAAP, is now a joint controlled entity. Hence, it was consolidated under the equity method.

Outlook

We ascribe a multiple of 28x FY19E EPS for RE, VECV at 10x FY17E EV/EBITDA, respectively, to arrive at an SOTP target price of Rs 30500. We have a BUY recommendation on the stock with an upside potential of 13%.

