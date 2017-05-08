App
May 08, 2017 05:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 30,402: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Eicher Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 30,402 in its research report dated May 05, 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors


EIM reported in-line 4QFY17 results. Consol. PAT grew by 34% YoY to INR 4.59b (est. of INR 4.63b) in 4Q and by 56% YoY to INR 16.7b in FY17. The company declared a dividend of INR 100/share for FY17 (similar to FY16, which, however, was a 15-month period).


Outlook


We upgrade consol. EPS for FY18E/19E by 4%/8% to factor in better-than-estimated VECV performance. EIM trades at 29x/22.8x FY18E/19E EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR 30,402 (FY19 SOTP-based).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Eicher Motors #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

