Buy Eicher Motors; target of Rs 30,402: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Eicher Motors

EIM reported in-line 4QFY17 results. Consol. PAT grew by 34% YoY to INR 4.59b (est. of INR 4.63b) in 4Q and by 56% YoY to INR 16.7b in FY17. The company declared a dividend of INR 100/share for FY17 (similar to FY16, which, however, was a 15-month period).

Outlook

We upgrade consol. EPS for FY18E/19E by 4%/8% to factor in better-than-estimated VECV performance. EIM trades at 29x/22.8x FY18E/19E EPS. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR 30,402 (FY19 SOTP-based).

