App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 23, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DLF; target of Rs 236: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on DLF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 236 in its research report dated November 13, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities's research report on DLF


DLF’s  2QFY18  PAT  came  in  81%  below  estimates,  on account of weak residential  revenue  recognition.  No green shoots yet on B/S recovery, as (1)  DLF has reopened sales only from 1-Nov-2017, post RERA compliance, (2) This  impacted pre-sales over last 5  months (sales  were closed since 1-May-2017),  (3)  Net cancellation of Rs 1.3bn, (3) Weak collections and a step-up  in construction of projects nearing completion have resulted in Rs 17bn increase in net debt vs FY17.

Outlook
With  projects re-opening, pre-sales will pickup from 3QFY18E. Further, GIC has received CCI approvals for DCCDL deal and fund flow including that from DLF Promoter/QIP is expected in FY18E. As  the impact of demonet  has receded, we reduce the land bank discount of 10-15%. We maintain BUY with increased NAV- based TP of Rs 236/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #DLF #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.