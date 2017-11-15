App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 13, 2017 05:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Divis Laboratories; target of Rs 1275: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Divis Laboratories has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1275 in its research report dated November 02, 2017.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Divis Laboratories


USFDA has informed  Divis Laboratories (Divis) that it will be lifting  Import Alert 66-40 and close out the warning  letter at unit-2 at Vishakhapatnam, which was  re-inspected in September 2017 and was issued  fresh Form 483 with six observations (the  company had filed the response to USFDA in  October 2017).


Outlook


Taking cue from the recent  developments, we have revised our sales  and earnings estimates for FY2019 and  FY2020 earnings. Hence, we upgrade our  recommendation to Buy with a revised price  target of Rs.1,275 (valuing the stock at 22x  FY2020E earnings vs. earlier 20x) as successful  resolution of import alert and warning letter in a  shor t span of time restores the confidence in the  company and its management.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Divis Laboratories #Recommendations #Sharekhan

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.