App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 15, 2017 03:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dishman Carbogen Amcis; target of Rs 405: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Dishman Carbogen Amcis has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 405 in its research report dated September 14, 2017.

Buy Dishman Carbogen Amcis; target of Rs 405: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Dishman Carbogen Amcis


With strong visibility on commercial launches and future orders, Dishman Carbogen Amcis (DISH) will finally see its efforts culminating in sustainable growth starting FY18. Seeds that were sown six to seven years ago are now yielding results. Apart from Niraparib, there are three to four potential launches in FY18, which will not only accelerate growth, but also de-risk earnings from blockbuster products. Altogether, there are 25 candidates in Phase III, and we expect four to five products to be commercialised every year. This provides great comfort that momentum will be maintained even after FY20. In our estimates, we have built in only six commercial launches (five in FY18 and one in FY19) and 5 to 6% growth in the base business, leading to ~14% revenue CAGR, ~18% EBITDA CAGR and ~38% earnings CAGR over FY17-20E. Initiate coverage with a BUY rating and a TP of Rs 405 (20x on Sep-19E EPS), implying ~35%+ upside.


Outlook


After the recent run-up, the stock is trading at 24x FY18E and 18x FY19E, a premium to its mid-cap peers. We believe that the stock is likely to trade at premium multiples owing to high potential of earning upgrades on the back of surprise launches.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Dishman Carbogen Amcis #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.