you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 26, 2017 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dish TV India; target of Rs 116: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Dish TV India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 116 in its research report dated May 24, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Dish TV India


Dish TV added 0.165mn net subscribers in Q4FY17 versus 0.23mn estimate impacted by demonetisation. ARPU stood at INR135 (down 11.2% QoQ) due to down-trading and demonetisation (Airtel Digital’s fell 1.7% QoQ). Therefore, Dish TV’s subscription revenue fell 10.3% QoQ. We expect the ARPU to improve in FY18, primarily in H2FY18, once the demonetisation impact fades.


Outlook


Phase IV digitisation is likely to exert some pressure on ARPUs. Videocon d2h merger is on track and will lead to synergy benefits in FY19. We are factoring in the merger in our FY19E numbers. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with target price of INR 116. At CMP, the stock is trading at 9.3x FY18E and 7.2x FY19E EV/EBITDA.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Buy #Dish TV India #Edelweiss #Recommendations

