Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 635: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL’s standalone revenue grew sharply by 59.7 % YoY to ` 16.7 bn in Q 1FY18 (27.4% above estimates) due to better execution run rate in Road and Mining segments. EBITDA margin contracted 158 bps YoY to 18.0 % (in line with estimates) primarily due to higher material costs which increased by 196bps YoY to 76.7% of revenue. Adj. PAT grew sharply by 138.6% YoY to ` 955m n (150.2% above estimates) due to stellar operating performance. Tax rate stood at 3.6% vs. (8.5%). We reiterate Buy on the stock due to its differentiated business model, proven execution capability, growth trajectory coupled with improving financials.

Outlook

we reiterate Buy on the stock with an upward revised SOTP of ` 635 (Exhibit 1).

