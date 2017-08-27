App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 23, 2017 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 635: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 635 in its research report dated August 11, 2017.

Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 635: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Dilip Buildcon

DBL’s standalone revenue grew sharply by 59.7 % YoY to ` 16.7 bn in Q 1FY18 (27.4% above estimates) due to better execution run rate in Road and Mining segments. EBITDA margin contracted 158 bps YoY to 18.0 % (in line with estimates) primarily due to higher material costs which increased by 196bps YoY to 76.7% of revenue. Adj. PAT grew sharply by 138.6% YoY to ` 955m n (150.2% above estimates) due to stellar operating performance. Tax rate stood at 3.6% vs. (8.5%). We reiterate Buy on the stock due to its differentiated business model, proven execution capability, growth trajectory coupled with improving financials.

Outlook

we reiterate  Buy on the stock with an upward revised SOTP of  ` 635 (Exhibit 1).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Dilip Buildcon #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.