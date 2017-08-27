Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 610: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Dilip Buildcon

Dilip Buildcon’s (DBL) Q1FY18 sales grew 60% YoY to Rs 16.6 bn, ahead of our estimate of Rs 12.0 bn and consensus of Rs 13.6 bn. EBITDA was up 47% at Rs 3.0 bn and was 26% above our estimate. EBITDA margin was down ~160 bps YoY at 18% on absence of early-completion bonus. PAT at ~Rs 1.2 bn was up 147% YoY.

Outlook

Strong growth visibility: Order backlog at ~Rs 156 bn is up 39% YoY from Rs 112 bn in Jun’16. Order backlog at 3x FY17 sales gives clear visibility for revenue growth of 20-25% over FY17-19 and lends comfort to management to bid selectively in FY18. This coupled with rise in share of mining (>20% margin) should result in EBITDA margin of 19%- 20% in FY18/FY19. Q1 being a lean quarter for order inflow, company booked a small order worth ~Rs 1.3 bn.

