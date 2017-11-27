App
Nov 27, 2017 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dilip Buildcon; target of Rs 1227: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Dilip Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1227 in its research report dated November 20, 2017.

Axis Direct's research report on Dilip Buildcon


Dilip Buildcon’s (DBL) Q2FY18 sales grew 73% YoY at Rs 15.8 bn, ahead of our estimate of Rs 14.7 bn and consensus estimate of Rs 13.8 bn. EBITDA was up 84% YoY at Rs 2.9 bn and 14% above our estimate. EBITDA margin was up ~100 bps YoY at 18%. PAT came in at ~Rs 1.2 bn (~17x vs. Rs 70 mn YoY).


Outlook


We increase our FY18E/19E EPS to Rs 46/ Rs 68 (vs. Rs 42/ Rs 51 earlier) given the strong execution in H1 and increased guidance for order inflow and revenue. We also raise our target multiple to 18x (15x earlier) on improved sector outlook on Bharatmala program, which provides growth visibility beyond FY19. Our revised TP stands at Rs 1,227 (18x FY19E EPS) vs. Rs 765 earlier.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Dilip Buildcon #Recommendations

