App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DHFL; target of Rs 506: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services is bullish on DHFL has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 506 in its research report dated May 12, 2017.

Buy DHFL; target of Rs 506: Geojit Financial Services

Geojit Financial Services' research report on DHFL


Post demonetization, disbursements gained traction again with 11.2% YoY and 23.2% QoQ growth in Q4FY17. AUM grew by 20% YoY (in line with our expectation) mainly driven by non-core home loan book (↑43% YoY) which includes project loans, loan against property (LAP) and SME loans.


Outlook


We expect this gap to further narrow given the company’s strong growth trajectory. Hence, we continue to maintain BUY rating on the stock with a revised upward target price of Rs 506 (1.7x FY19E P/ABV).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #DHFL #Geojit Financial services #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.