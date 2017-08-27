Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 915: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Dhanuka Agritech

Dhanuka reported 2.2% YoY decline in revenue led by volume de-growth of 1.5% YoY (Bayer’s domestic revenue down 5-7%; Rallis’ down ~5%; UPL’s up 6%). Management highlighted that volumes have normalized from mid-July. However, deficient rainfall in South India (~33% of Dhanuka’s total sales) is a cause of concern, and if situation prevails, then Dhanuka may have to review its FY18 guidance (revenue growth at 15% and EBITDA margin at 18%).

Outlook

Likely regulation on import restrictions for raw material will not impact Dhanuka, as none of its raw material can be produced domestically due to lack of production facilities. Also, rising raw material prices can easily be passed on given Dhanuka’s strong branded portfolio (~80% of total sales) and low industry-wide inventory levels. Maintain BUY.

