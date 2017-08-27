App
Aug 23, 2017 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 915: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Dhanuka Agritech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 915 in its research report dated August 17, 2017.

Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 915: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Dhanuka Agritech


Dhanuka reported 2.2% YoY decline in revenue led by volume de-growth of 1.5% YoY (Bayer’s domestic revenue down 5-7%; Rallis’ down ~5%; UPL’s up 6%). Management highlighted that volumes have normalized from mid-July. However, deficient rainfall in South India (~33% of Dhanuka’s total sales) is a cause of concern, and if situation prevails, then Dhanuka may have to review its FY18 guidance (revenue growth at 15% and EBITDA margin at 18%).


Outlook


Likely regulation on import restrictions for raw material will not impact Dhanuka, as none of its raw material can be produced domestically due to lack of production facilities. Also, rising raw material prices can easily be passed on given Dhanuka’s strong branded portfolio (~80% of total sales) and low industry-wide inventory levels. Maintain BUY.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Dhanuka Agritech #Recommendations

