Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 819: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Dhanuka Agritech

Dhanuka Agritech’s (DAL) Q4FY17 revenue fell 9% YoY to INR1.6bn led by volume decline due to erratic monsoon distribution and low pest incidence across India. However, margin jumped 430bps YoY to 21.6% driven by better product mix and lower-cost inventory benefit. Poor monsoon in south marred H2FY17 performance.

Outlook

Hence, despite cutting our EPS by 13/15% for FY18/19E respectively, we are raising our FY19E P/E to 25x (From 22x) as we believe that revenue pick up supported by monsoon can trigger rerating potential and earnings upgrade. We maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR 819 (INR 847 earlier).

