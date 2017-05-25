App
May 25, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dhanuka Agritech; target of Rs 819: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Dhanuka Agritech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 819 in its research report dated May 23, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Dhanuka Agritech


Dhanuka Agritech’s (DAL) Q4FY17 revenue fell 9% YoY to INR1.6bn led by volume decline due to erratic monsoon distribution and low pest incidence across India. However, margin jumped 430bps YoY to 21.6% driven by better product mix and lower-cost inventory benefit. Poor monsoon in south marred H2FY17 performance.


Outlook


Hence, despite cutting our EPS by 13/15% for FY18/19E respectively, we are raising our FY19E P/E to 25x (From 22x) as we believe that revenue pick up supported by monsoon can trigger rerating potential and earnings upgrade. We maintain ‘BUY’ with revised TP of INR 819 (INR 847 earlier).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Dhanuka Agritech #Edelweiss #Recommendations

