you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 08, 2017 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dewan Housing; target of Rs 559: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dewan Housing has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 559 in its research report dated May 04, 2017.

Buy Dewan Housing; target of Rs 559: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Dewan Housing


Dewan Housing Finance’s (DEWH) 4QFY17 PAT grew 31% YoY to INR2.48b (excluding the gain on the sale of 50% stake in the life insurance subsidiary). Strong AUM growth, a YoY reduction in C/I ratio and an improvement in spreads were the highlights of the quarter.


Outlook


We believe its gradual transformation to a core mortgage player with strong growth and healthy return ratios would result in further re-rating. We upgrade FY18/19 EPS estimates by 5%/6% to factor in better margins and stronger growth. Buy with a TP of INR 559 (1.8x FY19E BVPS).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Dewan Housing #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

