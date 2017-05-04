Buy Dewan Housing Finance; target of Rs 580: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Dewan Housing Finance

Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) reported PAT of INR 22.2bn for Q4FY17, which included gain of INR 19.7bn from stake sale in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance. Excluding this, profitability was largely in line with estimates. After a soft Q3FY17, disbursements gained traction (up >11% YoY, still below trend), feeding into AUM growth of >20% YoY.

Outlook

Asset quality was stable with GNPLs contained below <1%. However, DHFL used gains of this quarter to make prudent provisions leading to higher credit cost. Despite the recent strong price performance, valuation at 1.5x FY19E P/ABV is inexpensive (>40% discount to peers) for RoE of 14% plus. Maintain ‘BUY’.

