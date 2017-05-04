App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 05:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dewan Housing Finance; target of Rs 580: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Dewan Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 580 in its research report dated May 03, 2017.

Buy Dewan Housing Finance; target of Rs 580: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Dewan Housing Finance


Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) reported PAT of INR 22.2bn for Q4FY17, which included gain of INR 19.7bn from stake sale in DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance. Excluding this, profitability was largely in line with estimates. After a soft Q3FY17, disbursements gained traction (up >11% YoY, still below trend), feeding into AUM growth of >20% YoY.


Outlook


Asset quality was stable with GNPLs contained below <1%. However, DHFL used gains of this quarter to make prudent provisions leading to higher credit cost. Despite the recent strong price performance, valuation at 1.5x FY19E P/ABV is inexpensive (>40% discount to peers) for RoE of 14% plus. Maintain ‘BUY’.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Dewan Housing Finance #Edelweiss #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.