Buy Dewan Housing Finance; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Dewan Housing Finance

We believe this transaction would shore up tier-I ratio by 350bp, taking it to more than 15%, the highest in five years. More importantly, this would be achieved without any equity dilution (our calculations suggest that if DEWH were to achieve 15% tier-I ratio by raising equity capital, the dilution would be 18%). Strong capitalization and opportunities in the space would help sustain strong AUM CAGR of 20%+ for the next three years.

Outlook

We use the RI model with Rf of 7%, CoE of 13.8% and terminal growth rate of 5% to value the stock. We revise our target price to INR 500 (1.6x FY19E BV) from INR405 earlier. Buy.

