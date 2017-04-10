App
Apr 10, 2017 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dewan Housing Finance; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dewan Housing Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated April 05, 2017.

Buy Dewan Housing Finance; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Dewan Housing Finance

We believe this transaction would shore up tier-I ratio by 350bp, taking it to more than 15%, the highest in five years. More importantly, this would be achieved without any equity dilution (our calculations suggest that if DEWH were to achieve 15% tier-I ratio by raising equity capital, the dilution would be 18%). Strong capitalization and opportunities in the space would help sustain strong AUM CAGR of 20%+ for the next three years.

Outlook

We use the RI model with Rf of 7%, CoE of 13.8% and terminal growth rate of 5% to value the stock. We revise our target price to INR 500 (1.6x FY19E BV) from INR405 earlier. Buy.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

