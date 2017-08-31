App
Aug 31, 2017 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Delta Corp; target of Rs 243: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Delta Corp has recommended Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 243 in its research report dated 30 August 2017.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Delta Corp

Delta Corp (DELTA) has recovered strongly from the demonetization woes, as evident from overall growth of 18.4% YoY in 1QFY18. This quarter too has so far witnessed phenomenal growth in the number of visitations on account of a relatively high number of holidays in the months of July and August. To sharpen its focus on retail footfall, the company has converted a floor dedicated to club members of DELTIN Royale to mass access to accommodate growing incremental visitors. This, in turn, significantly increases the prospects of doubling retail revenue from Deltin Royale.

Outlook

We expect the company to deliver sales/PAT CAGR of 38%/75 % over FY17 -19E, and value the stock at 30x FY19E EPS to arrive at a target price of INR243. Maintain Buy.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

