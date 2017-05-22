Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 221: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on DCB Bank

DCBB’s Annual Report for FY17 vindicates our stance of continued growth momentum (led by widening of its network, increased product offerings) and stable asset quality trends, given lower exposure to stressed sectors and improving granularity.

Outlook

Despite our conservative assumption on margins, oplev and slippages, DCCB is set to cross 1% RoAA by FY19E. Maintain BUY with a TP of 221 (2.5xFY19E ABV).

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.