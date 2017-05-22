App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2017 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 221: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 221 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.

HDFC Securities' research report on DCB Bank


DCBB’s Annual Report for FY17 vindicates our stance of continued growth momentum (led by widening of its network, increased product offerings) and stable asset quality trends, given lower exposure to stressed sectors and improving granularity.


Outlook


Despite our conservative assumption on margins, oplev and slippages, DCCB is set to cross 1% RoAA by FY19E. Maintain BUY with a TP of 221 (2.5xFY19E ABV).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #DCB Bank #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

