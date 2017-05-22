Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 221: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 221 in its research report dated May 18, 2017.
HDFC Securities' research report on DCB Bank
DCBB’s Annual Report for FY17 vindicates our stance of continued growth momentum (led by widening of its network, increased product offerings) and stable asset quality trends, given lower exposure to stressed sectors and improving granularity.
Outlook
Despite our conservative assumption on margins, oplev and slippages, DCCB is set to cross 1% RoAA by FY19E. Maintain BUY with a TP of 221 (2.5xFY19E ABV).
