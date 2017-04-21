Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 220: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang's report on DCB Bank

DCB Bank reported another healthy quarter witnessing growth both on Balance sheet and profitability. As on Q4FY17 advances stood at Rs. 15,818 Cr vs Rs. 12,921 Cr in Q4FY16 a growth of 22.4% YoY. NII grew at Rs. 220.3 Cr in Q4FY17 vs Rs. 168.7 Cr in Q4FY16 (+30.6%) and Rs. 209.5 Cr in Q3FY17 (+5.1%).

Outlook

BV and 19.7x/14.9x FY18E/FY19E EPS respectively. We maintain BUY on the stock for a revised target price of Rs 220(2.3x of FY19E Adj. BV) indicating an upside of 25% from current levels.

