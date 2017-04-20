Buy DCB Bank; target of Rs 197: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities is bullish on DCB Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 197 in its research report dated April 18, 2017.
HDFC Securities' report on DCB Bank
Yet again, DCB Bank (DCBB) performed well across parameters, with broad-based loan growth (+22%), a stable and superior NIM (4%), healthy fee growth (+12% QoQ), controlled opex (+3% QoQ) and improving efficiencies (core C-I down 270bps QoQ).
Outlook
With healthy business momentum and asset quality under control, DCB’s recent run-up is sustainable. We remain BUYers of DCB’s multi-year growth story with a revised TP of Rs 197 (2.25x Mar-19E ABV of Rs 87.6).
