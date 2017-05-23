Buy DB Corp; target of Rs 471: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on DB CORP has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 471 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on DB CORP
DBCL remains one of the best plays in the print space and it is prudently ramping up in the digital domain as well. With consumption on recovery road post demonetisation, we expect ad growth to recover.
Outlook
We expect pick up in ad spends by real estate sector (due to RERA) and higher ad spends by FMCG (due to GST savings) to aid DBCL. We maintain ’BUY/SP’ with target price of INR 471. At CMP, the stock trades at 15.3x and 13.3x FY18E and FY19E EPS, respectively.
