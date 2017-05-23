App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2017 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DB Corp; target of Rs 471: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on DB CORP has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 471 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on DB CORP


DBCL remains one of the best plays in the print space and it is prudently ramping up in the digital domain as well. With consumption on recovery road post demonetisation, we expect ad growth to recover.


Outlook


We expect pick up in ad spends by real estate sector (due to RERA) and higher ad spends by FMCG (due to GST savings) to aid DBCL. We maintain ’BUY/SP’ with target price of INR 471. At CMP, the stock trades at 15.3x and 13.3x FY18E and FY19E EPS, respectively.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #DB Corp #Edelweiss #Recommendations

