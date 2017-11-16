App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 16, 2017 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy DB Corp; target of Rs 445: Centrum

Centrum is bullish on DB Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated November 01, 2017.

Centrum's  research report on DB Corp


We maintain our BUY rating on DB Corp with a target price of Rs445 as we value the company based on our conservative Adj. OCF based methodology. We believe the ad growth has bottomed out and expect an uptick in H2FY18 as key sectors begin to advertise. Real Estate is expected to bounce back as RERA has been notified in most of the key states. Further management strategy on increase circulation would pay dividends and help in ad growth in medium term coupled with strengthening market share. Stable newsprint cost and prudent cost management is an added positive.


Outlook


We have marginally reduced our revenues by 1.3% for FY18E on lower ad growth while operating profit has been reduced by 5.1%/1.2% for FY18E/FY19E on higher RM cost and other expenses. PAT has been reduced by 4.6%/1.6% on lower operating profit. We maintain BUY rating on the stock, with a TP of Rs445 as we value the company on adjusted OCF (AOCF = OCF – Interest) to EV yield based on five year average cash flows. Key downside risks are an increase in newsprint prices coupled with pressure on ad growth.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Centrum #DB Corp #Recommendations

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

