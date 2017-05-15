App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 3162: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3162 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 3162: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Dalmia Bharat


4Q cement volumes grew 17% YoY to 4.55mt (est. of 3.93mt), as volume growth ex-OCL was 28% YoY due to higher volumes from south/north-east and higher sales in MP/Chhattisgarh. Pure cement realizations were flat QoQ (-1% YoY) at INR 4,725/t, despite weaker realizations in focus markets, due to higher proportion of premium sales.


Outlook


We expect valuation multiple for the company to catch up with large caps, given improving balance sheet and earnings CAGR of 50% over FY17-FY19. We value DBEL at 13x FY19E EV/EBITDA, at 20% discount to peers due to 50% exposure to the south market and arrive at a TP of INR 3,162, implying 25% upside. Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.