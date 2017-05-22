Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 3044: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Dalmia Bharat

Cement volume was 4.6 mnt, up 17% YoY. This was due to strong cement demand in South and North East regions and ramp-up of production in new Belgaum plant. Average realization decreased by Rs 80/ton QoQ to Rs 4,800/ton.

Outlook

We rollover the target price to FY19 and value the company at 11x EV/EBITDA. Our revised target price stands at Rs 3,044 (29% upside from CMP of Rs 2,368). Maintain BUY. We maintain our EPS estimates for FY18/19E at Rs 82/126.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.