App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 3044: Axis Direct

Axis Direct is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3044 in its research report dated May 17, 2017.

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 3044: Axis Direct

Axis Direct's research report on Dalmia Bharat


Cement volume was 4.6 mnt, up 17% YoY. This was due to strong cement demand in South and North East regions and ramp-up of production in new Belgaum plant. Average realization decreased by Rs 80/ton QoQ to Rs 4,800/ton.


Outlook


We rollover the target price to FY19 and value the company at 11x EV/EBITDA. Our revised target price stands at Rs 3,044 (29% upside from CMP of Rs 2,368). Maintain BUY. We maintain our EPS estimates for FY18/19E at Rs 82/126.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Axis Direct #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.