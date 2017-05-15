App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 10:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2985: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2985 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2985: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Dalmia Bharat


Total Sales stood at INR 24332 mn which was up by 15.4% y-o-y and 23.7% q-o-q. Volume growth stood at 17% y-o-y reaching 4.55 MT as against 3.88 MT last year. EBIDTA stood at INR 5517 mn which was up by 7.8% y-o-y and 31% q-o-q and EBIDTA/ton stood at INR 1248 as against INR 1361 same quarter last year.


Outlook


On account of strong brand presence, superior margins, reduction in debt and surge in return ratios; we believe the company will fetch premium valuations and would be subject to re-rating depending upon volume growth sustainability and further improvement in efficiency. We value Dalmia Bharat Ltd at an EV/EBITDA of 12x FY19E arriving at a target price of INR 2985 translating into a 19% upside from CMP of INR 2511. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.