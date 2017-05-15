Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2985: KR Choksey
KR Choksey is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2985 in its research report dated May 11, 2017.
KR Choksey's research report on Dalmia Bharat
Total Sales stood at INR 24332 mn which was up by 15.4% y-o-y and 23.7% q-o-q. Volume growth stood at 17% y-o-y reaching 4.55 MT as against 3.88 MT last year. EBIDTA stood at INR 5517 mn which was up by 7.8% y-o-y and 31% q-o-q and EBIDTA/ton stood at INR 1248 as against INR 1361 same quarter last year.
Outlook
On account of strong brand presence, superior margins, reduction in debt and surge in return ratios; we believe the company will fetch premium valuations and would be subject to re-rating depending upon volume growth sustainability and further improvement in efficiency. We value Dalmia Bharat Ltd at an EV/EBITDA of 12x FY19E arriving at a target price of INR 2985 translating into a 19% upside from CMP of INR 2511. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.
