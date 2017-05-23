Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2985: KR Choksey
KR Choksey is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2985 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.
KR Choksey's research report on Dalmia Bharat
Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBEL) is currently positioned as the fourth largest cement company in India and possesses a manufacturing capacity of 25 MTPA and a captive power capacity of 186 MW. DBEL enjoys a healthy presence in South, East and North-East (NE) with manufacturing capacity of 12.1 MTPA (48%) located in South and 12.9 MTPA (52%) located in East (incl. NE).
Outlook
We value Dalmia Bharat Ltd at an EV/EBITDA of 12x FY19E arriving at a target price of INR 2985 translating into a 22.57% upside from CMP of INR 2435. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.
