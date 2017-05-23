App
May 23, 2017 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2985: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Dalmia Bharat has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2985 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Buy Dalmia Bharat; target of Rs 2985: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Dalmia Bharat


Dalmia Bharat Ltd (DBEL) is currently positioned as the fourth largest cement company in India and possesses a manufacturing capacity of 25 MTPA and a captive power capacity of 186 MW. DBEL enjoys a healthy presence in South, East and North-East (NE) with manufacturing capacity of 12.1 MTPA (48%) located in South and 12.9 MTPA (52%) located in East (incl. NE).


Outlook


We value Dalmia Bharat Ltd at an EV/EBITDA of 12x FY19E arriving at a target price of INR 2985 translating into a 22.57% upside from CMP of INR 2435. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Dalmia Bharat #KR Choksey #Recommendations

