Buy Dabur; target of Rs 327: Edelweiss
Edelweiss is bullish on Dabur has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 327 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.
Edelweiss' research report on Dabur
Dabur’s domestic business clocked overall growth of 0.1% YoY versus dip of 6.5% YoY in Q3FY17. While toothpaste, foods and health supplements jumped 9.0%, 7.9% and 5.0% YoY, respectively, growth in hair care, home care and OTC & ethicals dipped 4.0%, 6.5% and 4.0% YoY, respectively
Outlook
We expect recovery in volumes and premiumisation on back of new launches and ayurvedic focus. Uptick in rural spending and government’s stimulus remain key triggers.The stock is trading at 29.8x FY19E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY /SO’ with a target price of INR327
