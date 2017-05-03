App
May 03, 2017 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Dabur; target of Rs 327: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Dabur has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 327 in its research report dated May 02, 2017.

Edelweiss' research report on Dabur


Dabur’s domestic business clocked overall growth of 0.1% YoY versus dip of 6.5% YoY in Q3FY17. While toothpaste, foods and health supplements jumped 9.0%, 7.9% and 5.0% YoY, respectively, growth in hair care, home care and OTC & ethicals dipped 4.0%, 6.5% and 4.0% YoY, respectively


Outlook


We expect recovery in volumes and premiumisation on back of new launches and ayurvedic focus. Uptick in rural spending and government’s stimulus remain key triggers.The stock is trading at 29.8x FY19E EPS. We maintain ‘BUY /SO’ with a target price of INR327

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
