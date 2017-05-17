App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 17, 2017 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy D-Link India; target of Rs 140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on D-Link India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated May 16, 2017.

Buy D-Link India; target of Rs 140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on D-Link India


D-Link reported 15.6% YoY decline in total revenues to Rs 154.8 crore as the company took a corrective action of doing away with technologically obsolete inventory in the ongoing shift from 3G to 4G in India. It is a one-time impact. Sales should recover in the coming quarters.


Outlook


The stock continues to be available at an attractive valuation of 8.8x FY19E EPS. We value the stock at 12.5x FY19E EPS of Rs 11.2 and arrive at a revised target price of Rs 140. We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

