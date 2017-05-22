Buy D B Corp; target of Rs 460: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on D B Corp

DBCL’s 4QFY17 EBITDA declined 3% YoY to INR 1.12b, 6% below our estimate of INR 1.2b. The miss was driven by depressed revenue – both print ad and circulation revenue disappointed. Opex levers partially cushioned the impact of the subdued revenue on margins.

Outlook

We marginally increase our FY18 and PAT estimates by 3% each, factoring in 10% CAGR each in ad and circulation revenue. DBCL trades at 15.3x FY18E and 12.8x FY19E EPS. Maintain Buy, with a TP of INR 460 (16x FY19E EPS; 11% discount to average P/E of 18x since listing).

