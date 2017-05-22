App
May 22, 2017 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy D B Corp; target of Rs 460: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on D B Corp has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 460 in its research report dated May 19, 2017.

Buy D B Corp; target of Rs 460: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on D B Corp


DBCL’s 4QFY17 EBITDA declined 3% YoY to INR 1.12b, 6% below our estimate of INR 1.2b. The miss was driven by depressed revenue – both print ad and circulation revenue disappointed. Opex levers partially cushioned the impact of the subdued revenue on margins.


Outlook


We marginally increase our FY18 and PAT estimates by 3% each, factoring in 10% CAGR each in ad and circulation revenue. DBCL trades at 15.3x FY18E and 12.8x FY19E EPS. Maintain Buy, with a TP of INR 460 (16x FY19E EPS; 11% discount to average P/E of 18x since listing).


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

