App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 21, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated April 20, 2017.

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's report on Cyient

Cyient’s (CYL) 4QFY17 revenue grew 3.8% QoQ (+3.6% QoQ in constant currency) to USD141m, marginally above our estimate of USD140m. Services business grew 3.3% QoQ and included USD0.8m in revenue from recently acquired Certon, implying organic growth of 2.7%. Rangsons grew by 8% QoQ to USD16m, falling short by USD4m on its 50% growth target of USD59m for FY17.

Outlook

At current momentum, we expect CYL to continue leading industry growth (13% YoY CC in FY18E), and over the longer term, it remains well placed to address opportunities in the Engineering and Defense segments. Our price target of INR 620 discounts FY19E earnings by 14x. Buy.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Cyient #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.