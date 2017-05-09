App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 620 in its research report dated May 08, 2017.

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 620: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Cyient


CYL has laid out a long term strategy to become a Tier-I supplier to OEMs in its chosen focus verticals. S3 (Services, Systems, Solutions) would enable it to participate in the Design, Build and Maintain budgets of its customers. While executing this, it intends to invest in newer technologies like IoT, analytics, Additive manufacturing and Mobility in order to further boost growth.


Outlook


While CYL has been delivering industry-leading growth, it has also been positioning itself to address long-term opportunities in Engineering and Defense. A material improvement in client metrics and order book instill confidence in delivery. Given these factors, the stock trading at 13.3/11.4x FY18/19E earnings makes it attractive in the current scheme of things. Our price target of INR 620 discounts FY19E earnings by 14x. Buy.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Cyient #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

