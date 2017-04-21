App
Apr 21, 2017 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 605: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Cyient has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 605 in its research report dated April 20, 2017.

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 605: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' report on Cyient

Cyient’s Q4FY17 revenue, at USD141.0mn (up 3.8% QoQ), was ahead of Street’s 3.2% growth estimate. EBITDA margin, at 13.3% (down 10bps QoQ), was lower than Street’s 13.8% estimate. Management has guided for 12.5% revenue growth and 50bps margin expansion for FY18 leading to double-digit earnings growth.

Outlook

We remain positive on the stock given its significantly better growth profile versus peers due to exposure to the Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) & IoT segments. Maintain ‘BUY’ with a revised target price of INR 605 (INR 620 earlier) as we change USD rates to INR 67 from INR 69.

For all recommendations, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

