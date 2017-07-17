App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 17, 2017 04:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 565: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities recommended buy rating on Cyient with a target price of Rs 565 in its research report dated July 13, 2017.

Buy Cyient; target of Rs 565: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities' research report on Cyient


Cyient’s USD revenue declined by 0.3% QoQ to US$140.6mn in 1QFY18 vs. our estimate of 2.9% QoQ growth. However, core business showed a decent 3% QoQ growth, which comes on top of a 3.3% QoQ growth in 4QFY17. The core ENGG business grew by a solid 4% QoQ in USD terms, which comes on top of a 3.5% QoQ growth in 4QFY17. On the other hand, the DNO business clocked 1.7% QoQ growth in USD revenue (3% QoQ growth in 4QFY17). However, the DLM segment (Rangsons) has reported a disappointing 26.2% QoQ decline in USD revenue. On the positive side, on a YoY basis, DLM revenue grew 17.2%.


Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at a PE of 12x FY19E EPS, which we believe to be reasonable given improving metrics in core business, margin expansion, strong traction in most verticals, strong client relationships, decent dividend yield, quality balance sheet and healthy EPS growth (19% CAGR) over FY17-FY19E. We are enthused by the strong traction Cyient is witnessing in its business and believe that it should command a higher multiple in light of better growth. We retain our BUY recommendation on Cyient with an unchanged Target Price of Rs565.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Cyient #Recommendations #Reliance Securities

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.